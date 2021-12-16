The Voice winner adds a matinee show

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Live events and presenting sponsor, Kenn-Feld Group, have announced that due to popular demand, the 2021 winner of the hit television show The Voice, Girl Named Tom, hailing from Pettisville, will perform a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 30, because the group’s original 7 p.m. show sold out.

A Boy Named Tom has added a second show at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Photo submitted

Tickets are on sale now to Van Wert Live Members. General sales will begin on Friday, December 24.

The Van Wert Live box office hours are extended from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 16, and Friday, December 17, to accommodate demand. Patience is appreciated as demand is very high for Niswonger events.

Small town siblings with a wide world-view, Girl Named Tom seeks to create harmony in a society divided. Bekah’s soulful voice mixed with the unique timbres of her brothers makes for an exquisite unity of three distinct parts. Their rural Midwestern roots tend to come through everything they do, with classical training and pop-leaning ears also evident in their sound. GNT performs anything from country tunes to beatbox pop to a cappella folk/hymn-singing.

With their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, Bekah, Caleb, and Joshua Liechty became instant favorites on Season 21 of NBC’s The Voice.

Their Van Wert performance will feature a mix of original songs and the acoustic pop, country, and folk covers that have captured the hearts — and votes — of viewers across the country.