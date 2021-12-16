Truck-car crash…

This utility truck wound up on its side after a collision at the intersection of Liberty Union and Van Wert Willshire roads. The crash occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the driver of the truck failed to yield at the intersection. The driver of the second vehicle, a car, was transported to Van Wert Health. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene. County EMA Director Rick McCoy was called in after 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the truck. Rick McCoy photo