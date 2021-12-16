VW school board approves Eggerss Stadium agreements

Van Wert Board of Education President Anthony Adams reads legislation related to Eggerss Stadium improvements. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Resolutions and agreements tied to proposed Eggerss Stadium improvements were approved during Wednesday night’s meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education.

The board approved Garmann Miller Architects for professional design services to assist in the planning, design and construction renovations at the stadium, and the board approved Dinsmore Shohl as bond counsel and Robert W. Baird & Co. as the underwriter for the bond issue, should it gain voter approval in May.

Two resolutions concerning valuation and estimated life of the improvements, assists and property were approved as well.

Board president Anthony Adams also thanked the steering committee for work done on the proposed renovation project.

“They’re certainly generating a lot interest, a lot of buzz around the community around this project,” Adams said. “Certainly there’s an energy within the community anyway with different projects going on and economic development and things like that, so this is just another thing that this group is harnessing this energy and getting the word out about this exciting renovation.”

The board accepted several retirement-resignations, which will go into effect at the end of the school year – Steve Long and Randy Baer, maintenance/custodian; Jenny Yoh, head cook; Theresa Whittington, school nurse; Eugene Aufderhaar, German teacher; Betty Holliday, physical education, and Kathleen Overmyer, science teacher.

“We really appreciate what those people have done for our school district,” Superintendent Mark Bagley said.

Board members also accepted the supplemental contract resignations of two coaches: Alex Schmidt, boys tennis, and Jeff Marbaugh, volleyball. The board also accepted the resignation of paraprofessional Donna Myers.

Kevin Dailey was hired as a bus driver and approval was given to Nate Hoverman and Rachel White as volunteer indoor track coaches, and Jacob Durden as a volunteer middle school wrestling coach.

The board also approved a five-year contract for Treasurer Michelle Mawer.

During his report, Bagley expressed continued concern about the so-called “Backpack Bill”, which would provide vouchers for students to attend private schools and he talked about hiring student teachers as substitutes, making it a feeder program for new teachers.

He also noted the Mighty Oak Grove started with four trees and will be up to 30 by the fall thanks in part to various donations.

The board heard from LifeHouse Church lead pastor Matt Braun about a fundraiser that helped students in need in the county schools. The goal was $25,000 but approximately $40,000 was raised and the money was used to take students shopping for essential items. The leftover money was split between Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview.

In other business, a lengthy list of donations was accepted by the board.

The board will hold its 2022 organizational meeting, tax budget hearing and regular meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.