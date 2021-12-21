Beverly Sue Plummer

Beverly Sue Plummer, 64, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:48 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

She was born May 17, 1957 in Van Wert to Rex and Ann (Stoller) Plummer.

Beverly Plummer

She is survived by her mother; a son, Clay Morgan (Whitney) Akerman of Ohio City; a daughter, Lisa Michelle Akerman of Van Wert; one grandson, Holden Carter; brothers and sisters, Carol Plummer of Haviland, Steve (Deborah) Plummer of Paulding, Jerry Plummer of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Kathy (Doug) Dodson of East Liberty, Janis (Scott) Wallace of Huron, and Rick (Denise) Plummer of Paulding, and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Bev spent most of her working career in Van Wert and was a member of the Van Wert Moose Lodge 1320. She treasured her social connections and was willing to look out for people who needed help.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, December 27, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.