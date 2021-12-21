Brenda J. Cullen

Brenda J. Cullen, 67, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s in Lima.

She was born on March 30, 1954, in Van Wert, the daughter of Elvin Arnold and Erma Ruth (Voyles) Height, who both preceded her in death. She married David L. Cullen, who survives, and together they shared over 31 years of memories.

Brenda retired from Federal Mogul, Van Wert, after 21 years of service.

Brenda enjoyed camping, getting frustrated with technology, loving on her dogs, Lu Lu and Lilly, and most importantly, she loved being involved with all of Jacob’s activities.

Surviving are her husband; daughter, Mahrya Riley of Van Wert; stepchildren, David Cullen of Cridersville, Joshua Cullen of Van Wert, Amy Cullen of Tennessee and Jeremy Cullen of Findlay; grandchildren, Jacob Riley and Blake Riley of Van Wert; 14 step-grandchildren, and sisters, Penny Thompson of Van Wert, Carolyn Kay Firestone of Ft Wayne, and Nancy Raser of Parma, Michigan.

In addition to her parents and three brothers, Patrick Height, Cortney James Cosgrove and Elvin Arnold Height II.

Services will be held in the spring.

