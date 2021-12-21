Janet (Green, Gilbert) Pankake

Janet (Green, Gilbert) Pankake, 92, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 after a brief illness. She was a resident at Van Crest Assisted Living in Van Wert.

Janet Pankake

She is preceded in death by husbands Junior Guy Gilbert, James Eldon Pankake, and son David Lee Gilbert.

She is survived by her children: Danny (Sarah) Gilbert, Dennis (Deborah) Gilbert, Robin (Lew) Luftig, and daughter-in-law Lois Gilbert along with her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Janet enjoyed achieving her LPN Degree and working in that field for over twenty years. She also enjoyed her nieces and nephews but especially liked that she was the mother to Robin (author/speaker) and very proud of her three triplet sons (Danny, David, & Dennis) who graduated from Blue Creek High School and went on to become pastors each earning their Masters in Religious Studies.

A special thank you to the staff at Van Crest Manor and Health Care Center, Jerry Youtsey, Suzanne Harris, and for mom’s faithful home church, First Baptist Church in Van Wert for the help, cards, and visits they provided during her stay at Van Crest.

Funeral services will be held in her honor at the Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, with visitation from 10-10:45 a.m. Burial will take place at Blue Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the First Baptist Church of Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.