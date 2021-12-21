Mark J. Clark

Mark J. Clark, 54, of Convoy passed away at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Mercer Health. He was born in Columbus, the son of Jim and Martha (Wermer) Clark, who both survive.

Also surviving him are sons: Austin (Leslie) Clark of Ohio City, Lucas Clark of Convoy and Chase Clark also of Convoy. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Dallas Clark and Dakota Clark; a sister, Kim (Eric) Grubaugh of Van Wert, and a brother, Troy Clark of Van Wert.

Mark farmed for many years and then was a truck driver for the remainder of his working years. His hobbies included collecting farm toys and watching westerns.

Friends and family may call from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, December 24, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Terry Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Taylor Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Colonial Nursing Home or to donors choice.

