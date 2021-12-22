Elks Christmas Party…

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks held their annual Children’s Christmas Party on Saturday, December 18. The kids were entertained with various games and activities. Lunch was provided to all in attendance and the kids were able to enjoy homemade cookies, courtesy of some very special lodge elves. Santa arrived after lunch and was able to visit with the children and give each child a treat. Prizes were also awarded to those present. Photo submitted