Chief: try to avoid calling 911 with COVID-19 concerns

VW independent news and submitted information

Area first responders are asking for the public’s help as they deal with an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Normally, EMS in Van Wert makes approximately 180 runs a month, but now they’re averaging between 230 and 240 runs a month over the past two months that are somehow related to COVID-19.

“People are calling in that may not be feeling well, may be tired, nothing like it’s an acute problem that needs immediate care, Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones said. “They just know they’re sick and they’re not getting better and I think they just want someplace to go to reassure them that they’re okay, and that place is normally the emergency room.”

Jones went on to urge people to reconsider before calling 911 with COVID-19 concerns.

“If they’re not having trouble breathing and they’re able to catch their breath, they’re not having a severe problem, give the family doctor a call first,” Jones stated. “The other option is maybe going to the emergency room or maybe to the acute care facility at the Van Wert Health North where they can walk in and be seen by a nurse practitioner or a doctor for less severe signs and symptoms.”

The Centers for Disease Control has released following guidelines for people considering seeking medical attention for COVID-19:

Seek medical attention if you have trouble breathing, have a persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake or have pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds depending on your skin tone.