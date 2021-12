L-B tops Crestview

Crestview’s Cali Gregory handles the ball against Liberty-Benton’s Kylie Recker during Tuesday night’s game. The Eagles led 12-3 after one quarter and went on to win 56-38. Laci McCoy led Crestview with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Gregory had eight points. The Lady Knights (9-1) are scheduled to play next Tuesday at Ottawa-Glandorf. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent