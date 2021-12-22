Local jobless rate among lowest in Ohio

Van Wert independent news

The latest figures from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services show Van Wert County had one of the state’s lowest rates in November, and area unemployment rates in general were well below the statewide average.

The Ohio average was 4.8 percent but Van Wert County’s unemployment rate was measured at 2.7 percent, tied for 10th lowest in the state, according to Job and Family Services.

It was even lower in three adjacent counties, 2.5 percent in Auglaize County, 2.2 percent in Mercer County and 2.1 percent in Putnam County. In two other neighboring counties the November unemployment rate was higher than Van Wert County but still lower than the Ohio average, 3.1 percent in Paulding County and 3.5 percent in Allen County.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the lowest monthly unemployment rates ranged from 2.0 percent in Holmes County to 2.7 percent in Van Wert and Darke counties.

The highest unemployment rates last month ranged from 4.7 percent in Morgan and Scioto counties to 5.7 percent in Monroe County.