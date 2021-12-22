Van Wert Forward receives $1.5M grant

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation, the driving force behind Van Wert Forward, has announced Van Wert Forward recently received a substantial grant from the JobsOhio Vibrant Community Grant Program.

Through a competitive grant application process, Van Wert Forward was awarded $1.5 million to be used in Phase One of the project. Van Wert Forward is one of four entities selected as an award recipient from a pool of 40 applications.

Van Wert Forward has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the JobsOhio Vibrant Community Grant Program. VW independent file photo

To be considered for a Vibrant Communities grant, the entity applying must reside in a community that has a population ranging from 5,000-75,000 people and is at or above the state’s average poverty rate of 14.6 percent. Businesses, non-profits, developers, port authorities, and local governments are eligible to apply.

Van Wert Forward is currently finishing up Phase One’s selective demolition project, and will soon move into construction on its 11 buildings. These buildings contain approximately 63,000 square feet of mixed use space in Van Wert’s historic downtown.

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention, and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio.

Van Wert Forward is a multi-phase development project led by The Van Wert County Foundation (VWCF), to preserve and enhance core downtown assets. Officials said with a vibrant, revitalized downtown, the Van Wert County Founcation can improve the quality of life for residents, attract and retain talent, and encourage tourism.

For more information contact Van Wert Forward at 419.238.1743 or email Hall Block at hall@vanwertcountyfoundation.org.