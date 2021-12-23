1 new COVID-19 death, 67 new cases

VW independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reported one additional COVID-19 death of a resident of Van Wert County, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 90. The age range of the deceased is 80-89 years.

The health department also reported an increase of 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, December 16, for a total of 4,619 confirmed cases. There are six known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19. To date, the health department has given 13,780 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Van Wert County General Health District will hold a walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccine from 12-4 p.m. every Thursday through the end of January at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds EMR Room, behind the fair office. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for first, second, and booster doses as eligible. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for ages five and up and Moderna for those age 18 and up.

To receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination, a person must have received Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Ayone wishing to receive the vaccine or booster should bring photo identification and any pertinent insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate. If looking to receive a booster vaccine, proof of prior COVID-19 vaccination is required.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only.