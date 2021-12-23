8 criminal hearings held in local CP Court

Five people entered changes of pleas during hearings held this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, while three others appeared for different hearings on various charges.

Trentin Clodfelter, 21, of Ft. Wayne, changed his plea to guilty to possession of LSD, a felony of the fourth degree and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. He then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Cory Spencer, 38, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to sggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Michael Sparrow, 30, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl related compound, also a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Dillon Nihiser, 25, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to breaking and entering and theft, both fifth degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. February 2.

Jaime Boyd, 45, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to an amended charge of theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing set for 9 a.m. January 19.

One person was sentenced during a hearing held earlier this week.

Sam Whisman, 30, of Van Wert, Theft, F5, Forgery F5 was sentenced to three years community control, two years intensive probation and 30 days in jail beginning December 27 on charges of theft and forgery, both fifth degree felonies. An additional 30 days in jail will be served at later date, and Whisman is banned from having drugs or alcohol without prescription, and must undergo substance, mental and social work assessments and treatment. In addition, he was ordered to pay $585 restitution to the victim, along with partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

One person, Chad Diltz, 45, of Van Wert, was arraigned on a charge of breaking and entering. He entered a not guilty plea to the fifth degree felony charge and was released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 19.

In addition, Alan Miller, 63, of Grover Hill, admitted violating his probation by having a positive drug test. Sentencing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 14.