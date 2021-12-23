Alice W. Krugh-Endsley

Alice W. Krugh-Endsley, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, December 22, 2021, at her residence in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on March 17, 1931, in Adams County, Indiana, the daughter of Oval Edward and Mary Berniece (Knittle) Smith, who both preceded her in death. She married Donnie Berry Krugh, who died April 5, 1963. She then married John Darrel Endsley, who also preceded her in death on June 26, 1990.

Family survivors include her two sons, Kent B. (Val) Krugh of Fairfield and John A. (Edna) Krugh of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Allison and Emily, and four great-grandchildren Elijah, Tessa, Nora, and Henry. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Ann Green of Clinton Township, Michigan.

Alice was a graduate of Wren School and Warner’s Beauty College. She was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert where she was active in the Mary Circle, Crusader Sunday School Class and the Ries Memorial Committee. She was a hospital volunteer with the Red Cross, supported the Pregnancy Life Center, Christian Resources International and Project Mercy, as well as numerous missionaries.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating. Burial will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.

Preferred memorials: Calvary Evangelical Missions Fund.

