Gerald M. Wolverton

Gerald M. “Jerry” Wolverton, 76, formerly of Ottawa, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia.

Gerald was born June 27, 1945 in Landeck, to Donald Eugene Wolverton and Ruth Pauline (Williams) Wolverton, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Joyce Smith on April 15, 1967 and she preceded him in death on April 26, 2007.

Family survivors include two daughters; Kristy (Chuck) Thompson of Gaylesville, Alabama and Erika (Gary) Plescher of Cartersville, Georgia; two brothers, Donald P. (Priscilla) Wolverton of Leipsic and Randy P. (Victoria) Wolverton of Convoy; two sisters, Janet (Jim) Schnipke of Miller City and Elisabeth C. “Liz” Simindinger of Cloverdale; two grandchildren, Alexandria Francis (Jose Cuevos) of Denver, Colorado and Faith (Josh) Rearic of Niles; and a brother-in-law, Larry Middleton of Demotte, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Michael John Wolverton, and two sisters, Marilyn Middleton and Susan Stevens.

Gerald retired after 20 years of service in the United States Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He then worked at Unverferth Manufacturing Company of Kalida.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 31, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, with military honors rendered by combined units of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178, both of Van Wert. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 30, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Wolverton Family.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.