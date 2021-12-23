Kaine A. Leppard

Kaine A. Leppard, 13, of Scott, passed away at 2:49 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

He was born on April 29, 2008, in Van Wert, the son of Joshua L. Bissonette of Scott and Jessica R. (Justin Taylor) Leppard of Van Wert.

Kaine was an eighth grade student at Van Wert Middle School. Growing up, he enjoyed cub scouts and playing basketball, football, baseball and soccer, not to mention his favorite team, The Ohio State Buckeyes. Kaine was at the YMCA almost every day hitting the gym with his personal trainer. His animals adored him. You couldn’t keep a PlayStation controller out of his hand or hear yourself think over his loud music. Kaine loved riding his ATV and dirt bikes with his dad. During the summers he became a fish — every chance he got he was swimming. His competitive streak ran deep with all of his siblings. Kaine was very silly, outgoing, loud and hilarious. He lit up every room as soon as he walked in. He will be forever missed but never forgotten. We love you Kainers! Fly high Bub!

Family survivors include his siblings, Jaycee Kennedy, Makenna Taylor, Lukys Taylor, Brook Taylor, and Kailyn Robinson; aunts and uncles, Kim (Clyde) Jordan of Van Wert, Lance Thompson of Defiance, Wesley Thompson of Van Wert, Robert Thompson of Van Wert, Brock Stauffer of Wren, Kayla Leppard of Wren, Mattie Leppard of Wren, Willow Leppard of Wren and Brett Canada of Watseka; cousins, Austin, Aaliayha, Alexa, Myca, Madilynn, Lincoln, Lyndon, Raina and Sydnie, and extended family including so many close aunts, uncles, cousins and of course all of his friends.

Also surviving are his grandparents, Scott and Tressa Jo Bissonette of Van Wert and Barry and Rachelle Leppard of Wren; and great-grandparents, Nancy Barnett of Van Wert, Leona Bissonette of Van Wert, Betty Keith of Watseka, Illinois, and Tara Tinnel of Van Wert.

Kaine was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Carol Ann Leppard.

Friends and family may call from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 30, at Trinity Friends Church, Van Wert. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. After the services, a meal will be held at Trinity Friends Church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Outdoorsmen Association.

I would just like to post, in Kaine’s honor, the importance of gun safety. Guns are very dangerous weapons, and should be handled with extreme caution. They have the power to end a life in a split second. And ruin the life’s of everyone around them. I would just like everyone to be extremely safe with the handling of any firearms in memory of Kaine. — JAK