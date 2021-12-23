Battle of Teas brewing for a good cause

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Lincolnview Lancers and Van Wert Cougars girls’ and boys’ varsity basketball teams will play a doubleheader Thursday, December 30, in a Human Trafficking Awareness game at Van Wert high School as part of the YWCA’s kickoff to January’s Human Trafficking Awareness month.

“For the past three seasons, Lincolnview and Van Wert ladies teams played each other in January and we used that game as our Human Trafficking Awareness game,” YWCA Outreach Coordinator Julie Schaufelberger said. “However, when the game was moved to December 30 and the boys’ game was added, we decided it was a great opportunity for us. Having the boys’ team and the fans that come to watch them allows us to broaden the scope of our outreach and get information to an entirely new audience.”

A traveling trophy is presented to the school that can raise the most funds and this year is no exception. The Well Nutrition, Van Wert, is hosting a Tea Battle until December 29 and $1 of each Lancer and Cougar tea sold will be donated toward YWCA Human Trafficking services and count toward each team’s fundraising efforts.

The Well in Van Wert is working with Lincolnview and Van Wert to raise funds for the YWCA of Van Wert County.

“We know coaches and players are extremely busy and don’t have time to fund raise in conjunction with this game,” YWCA Director of Survivor Services Jamie Evans said. “We approached The Well and they were on board with helping us with this project. It will bring some friendly competition between schools and within the community as we approach game night as well as help raise vital funds for our human trafficking services.”

In addition to the funds raised through the Tea Battle, the YWCA will take donations in the Van Wert High School commons until the third quarter of the girls game. Separate donation buckets for Lancer fans and Cougar fans will be available and those donations along with the money raised from The Well will be combined to determine the traveling trophy recipient.

The Lady Cougars and Lady Lancers will tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys’ game to follow. The winner of the traveling trophy will be announced between games after the warm-ups and prior to the National Anthem. There will be no JV contests that evening.

Tickets for the game may be purchased at the door that night or purchased online through the Van Wert High School Athletic department web page.

“We invite Lancer and Cougar fans to visit The Well and purchase a drink to support their team and a woman owned small business,” Schaufelberger. ”We look forward to seeing the fans at the game and increasing our outreach within the community.”