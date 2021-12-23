USV Rams defeat Lincolnview 64-44

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The 1-2 punch of Upper Scioto Valley’s Connor Sanders and Jackson Rohrs was too much for Lincolnview as the Rams pulled away from the Lancers 64-44 Thursday night.

Lincolnview’s Landon Price starts a drive to the basket during Thursday’s game against USV. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Sanders scored 24 points and Rohrs added 19 as the Rams improved to 7-0, while Lincolnview dropped to 2-5.

After trailing 8-0 in the first quarter, Lincolnview scored 12 of the next 15 points to take a 12-11 lead, including a go-ahead turnaround jumper by Cole Binkley with 1:40 left in the period. It was the first and only time the Lancers would lead in the game. Lincolnview (2-5), playing without starter Daegan Hatfield, saw starters Landon Price and Ethan Crow each pick up two fouls in the opening quarter.

Armed with a 16-13 advantage to start the second quarter, the Rams scored the first seven points of the period and the visitors went on to lead 30-20 at halftime.

Any hopes of a second half Lancer rally were squashed in the third quarter, when the Rams went on an 11-4 run to take a 41-24 lead. Cole Binkley scored six of Lincolnview’s 10 point in the quarter and went on to finish with 10.

By the start of the fourth quarter USV had a 44-30 lead and Rohrs scored eight points in the period, while Sanders added six more. Lincolnview’s Garrett Richardson scored seven of his team high 16 points in the final stanza.

After leading 34-1 at halftime, Lincolnview’s junior varsity team won 56-8.

The Lancers will play at Fort Recovery on Wednesday and at Van Wert on Thursday.

Scoring summary

LHS 13 7 10 14 – 44

USV 16 14 14 20 – 64

Lincolnview: Garrett Richardson 5-5-19; Carson Fox 2-0-5; Landon Price 5-0-11; Cole Binkley 5-0-10; Ethan Crow 1-0-2

Upper Scioto Valley: Jackson Rohrs 7-5-19; Alex Sanders 3-0-7; Drew Stephens 1-2-5; Connor Sanders 9-5-24; Maddox Underwoos 4-0-9