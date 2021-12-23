YMCA of Van Wert County boosts Humane Society project

YMCA Membership Director Kevin Morrison presents Van Wert County Humane Society Board President Deb Sealscott with a check for the new building on Fox Rd. Photo submitted

VW independent staff

The YMCA of Van Wert County continues to collaborate with local businesses and organizations for the benefit of the Van Wert community.

The YMCA recently held a special fundraising promotion to benefit the building project for the Van Wert Humane Society, a new and more modern facility on Fox Rd.

To help further their mission of creating safe environment for rescue animals to find their forever home, the Van Wert County Humane Society was reformed in 2014 under new leadership and since then they have found homes for nearly 1,600 animals and reunited almost 800 animals with their owners.

The building of a new facility will allow the Humane Society to update their facilities and equipment as well as create more space for the humane care of rescued animals.

“We were incredibly happy to help raise funds for our fellow non-profit and have supported the Van Wert County Humane Society in the past with fundraisers,” YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab said. “The ‘Y’ pledged to donate the membership joining fees for all new members that registered in the month of November. Over the course of the month, we registered 23 new memberships at the YMCA whose joining fees totaled approximately $1,040.”

The YMCA then met with Humane Society Board President Deb Sealscott to present her the check.

The mission at the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.

For more information about this and any other programs available through the Van Wert YMCA, contact Kevin Morrison, YMCA Membership and Marketing Director at kevin@vwymca.org, 419.238.0443 or by

visiting www.vwymca.org.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.