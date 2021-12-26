Scott Allan Fast

Scott Allan Fast, 62, of Jeffersonville, Indiana passed away and entered through the gates of Heaven Wednesday afternoon, December 22, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky, after a brief illness with liver cancer.

He was born on October 11, 1959, in Paulding, to John Robert Fast, who preceded him in death, and Carolyn Jane (Cotner) Fast of Van Wert, who survives.

He is also survived by one sister, Susan (Michael) Brady of Payne, and brothers Steven (Mary Jane) Fast of Haviland, and Michael (Jill) Fast of Van Wert, Ohio. Other survivors included nieces, Stephanie Cox and Kimberly Farnham; great nieces, Lilly Fast, Scarlett Fast, and Madeleine Brady; nephews; Brian Brady, Nathaniel Fast, Austin Fast, Logan Fast, Zane Fast, and Jace Fast, and great nephews, Brady Cox and Andrew Cox.

Scott was a 1978 graduate of Wayne Trace High School and a 1985 graduate of the University of Toledo with a Business Management degree. He retired in 2019 from Hallmark Incorporated after 26 years of employment where he was a Territory Sales Representative. He was a member of the former Haviland Baptist Church.

He enjoyed traveling across the United States and into Europe. This allowed Scott to enjoy the company of many friends from across the country that he stayed in closed contact with throughout the years. Previous residences include the cities of Ann Arbor, Michigan; Denver, Colorado; Kansas City, Kansas; Richmond, Virginia, and most recently Jeffersonville. He was an avid volunteer for various service projects and those in need.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Joe Shouse officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Latty Township. Friends and family may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 7, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International or the American Cancer Society.