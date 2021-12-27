Elida AD earns prestigious national award

Van Wert independent sports

Elida High School athletic director Dave Evans was recently named as the 2021 recipient of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s Distinguished Service Award.

The award is presented nationally to an association member in recognition of their length of service, special accomplishments and contributions to athletic administration at the local, state and national levels.

Evans was named the Northwest Ohio and Ohio Athletic Director of the Year in 2017.

He’s currently in his 12th year as athletic director at Elida High School. Prior to that, Evans spent 21 years in the Lincolnview Local Schools teaching and coaching, leading his Alma mater to the 1996 Division IV OHSAA basketball finals and the 1997 Division IV state championship.