Final meeting for half of VW City Council

VW independent news

Tonight’s meeting will be the final one for four of the eight members of Van Wert City Council.

Those four — council president Jon Tomlinson, second ward councilwoman Joi Mergy, third ward councilman Steve Hellman and councilman at-large Joel Penton Sr. — opted not to seek re-election.

Former mayor Gerald Mazur will take over for Tomlinson, David Stinett will replace Mergy, Julie Moore will replace Hellman and Judith Agler-Bowers will step in for Penton. All four will be sworn into office next month.

Tonight’s meeting of Van Wert City Council will begin at 6:30 in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.