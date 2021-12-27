Ireta A. Hutchison

Ireta A. Hutchison, 88, of Scott, passed away at 1:20 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

She was born December 13, 1933, in Scott, the daughter of Warren Leon and Grace Juanita (Krugh) Decker, who both preceded her in death. She married Don Owen Hutchison December 20, 1953 and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by three daughters: Cheryl Winberg, Terry (Bruce) Gattshall, and Karen “Kay” (Ted) Rosswurm; grandchildren, Leslie (Craig) Roney, Linsay (Travis) Doster, Kim (Richard Wheeler) Fulford, Danielle (Miguel) Drewery, Patrick (Michelle) Gorman, Meghan (Justin Allard) Gorman, Heath (Megan) Rosswurm, and Brooke (Zak) Price; 15 great- grandchildren, and two sisters-in-law, Justine Hutchison and Debbie Wilder.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Rosswurm; a great- granddaughter, Quinley Drewery; a nephew, Jason Minck, and a brother, Laurance Decker.

She attended Harvest Field Church. For most of her life she was a housewife and for over 20 years she sold Avon products.

She was a loving wife and mother who cared deeply for her family. She will be dearly missed.

Burial will be at a future date which will be announced.

Memorials may be made to Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.