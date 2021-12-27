Julia A. Connor

Julia A. Connor, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Christmas morning, December 25, 2021, at Parkview Hospital Randallia.

She was born December 06, 1941, in Wren, to Harvey and Marjorie (Worthington) Brown, who both preceded her in death.

Julia attended Wren High School and went on to retire from Aeroquip. She was a member of the The Ridge Church in Fort Wayne for many years.

Julia enjoyed watching movies and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She loved to bake and was known for her sugar cookies. Family meant everything to Julia and she enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them.

She is survived by her children: Steven (Patricia) Connor of Paradise Valley, Arizona; Jeffrey (Krista) Connor of Brunswick, Georgia; Kevin Turner of Celina; Treva Turner of Atlanta, Georgia; sisters, Betty (James) Thomas of Fort Wayne, and Margaret (John) Steinbacker of Fort Wayne; grandchildren: Leesha (Michael) Miller, Ashley Turner, Jayde (Kevin) Yeung, Anthony (Kala) Hauter, Brandon Connor, Destiny Hines, Justus (Aaron) McClellan, Chase Turner, and Canon Connor; seven great- grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her first husband, James R. Connor; second husband, Eddie Turner; sister, Carol Billingsley; brothers, Harvey Brown Jr and Donald Brown, and great granddaughter, Samantha Grace Hauter.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Chris White officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbriar Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: charity of the donor’s choice. .

