Rodrigo J. “Jesse” Martinez, 66, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

He was born on April 29, 1955, in Hondo, Texas, to Leandro and Georgia (Rodriguez) Martinez, who both preceded him in death.

Jesse retired from Mattel Corporation in Ft. Wayne after many years of service. He had formerly attended White Horse Church in Van Wert.

Jesse enjoyed collecting plants and coins, vintage cars, baking and cooking, bible study, blues music and playing the harmonica.

He had a wonderful sense of humor, was an excellent gift-giver and loved visiting with family, friends and everyone he encountered.

Survivors include his daughter, Tiffany Janel Martinez of Sevierville, Tennessee; brothers, Joe (Connie) Martinez, John Pissarro, Fred Martinez and Lee (Bev) Martinez; sisters, Maria Casarez and Carol Diaz, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Rito Martinez, and sisters, Esperanza Velasquez, Guadalupe Martinez and Jane Stetler.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Bill Watson, officiating. Burial will be at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be held at the funeral home after the memorial service until 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: to the family to help cover expenses.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.