Students of the Month

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, have selected Van Wert High School seniors Trey Laudick and Mia Kelley as the recipients of the Student of the Month for December. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary award, along with a certificate from Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements: Volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship, and scholarship. Shown are Linda J. Stanley, Lodge Student of the Month Chairperson, Laudick and Kelly. Photo submitted