HS bowling: Van Wert splits, Lancers fall

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert bowlers split with St. Marys Memorial

The Van Wert Cougar boys fell to St. Marys Memorial 2804-2660 at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

Hayden Davis led the Cougars (1-3) a 223-199-422 series, while Logan Sutton had the high individual game of 247 and a series of 402. Landon Nowak had a game of 205 and a series of 397.

The JV Cougar boys (0-4) also fell to the Roughriders 2110-1938.

The Lady Cougars stopped St. Marys Memorial 2435-2262 to improve to 3-2 in the WBL.

Mercades Hammond led the way with a 212-203-415 series and received help from Ryleigh Hanicq with a 199 game and 367 series and senior Gracie Price chipped in with a 180 game and a 328 series.

Van Wert bowlers will return to action January 6, against Wapakoneta at Astro Lanes.

Celina sweeps Lincolnview

At Olympic Lanes on Monday, Celina swept Lincolnview 2806-2267 on the boys’ side and 2342-1822 on the girls’ side.

James Reinhart led the Lancers with a 201-225-426 series, followed by Conner Baldauf (176-182-358), Alex Wyatt (147-169-316), Andrew Corzine (124-133-257) and Evan Bowersock (78-95-173).

Celina’s Britt Hole led all bowlers with a 210-250-460 series.

Zoey Tracy led the Lady Lancers with a 127-152-279 series, followed by Katrina Behrens (126-119-245), Leigha Bendele (110-129-239), Lily Price (97-108-205), and Melody Gorman (88-115-203).

Lincolnview will return to action January 8, against Perry at 20th Century Lanes.