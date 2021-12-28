VW City Council approves transfer of airport acreage

Van Wert Councilman Bill Marshall expresses his thanks to a city resident who attended Monday’s Council meeting to talk about code enforcement issues. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/for the VW independent

Legislation that creates a legal device whose purpose is to save the city thousands of dollars in annual property taxes was among a number of year-end measures adopted by Van Wert City Council during its final meeting of the year.

The ordinance, 21-12-073, would allow Mayor Ken Markward to execute and deliver a quit-claim deed for 140 acres of city-owned airport property to the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), which would then transfer the land to the Van Wert County Port Authority. The Port Authority would then lease the acreage to the Regional Airport Authority — the entity that operates the airport — for a yearly fee of $1.

However, if in future that land ceases to be used as an airport, ownership would return to the city.

Council President Jon Tomlinson noted that the city currently pays approximately $13,000 in property taxes annually on the land — money that goes to the county — while also donating $21,000 annually to the Airport Authority. In addition, with the new terminal building and other airport improvements in the works, future property taxes are likely to increase considerably on the land.

Passage of the measure was needed before the first of the year so that the city would not have to pay property taxes on the land, starting in 2023. Because property taxes are collected a year later than assessed, the city remains obligated to paying 2022’s tax assessment.

Other legislation adopted by City Council include:

An ordinance authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with Hoaglin Township Board of Trustees to provide fire protection services to Cooper Farms parcels in that township.

An ordinance to establish a new fund named the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (Fund 232) to receive and disburse state and local fiscal recovery funds.

An ordinance allowing the mayor to enter into a contract with Vantage Career Center to establish a fire training center.

An ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign the Revolving Loan Fund administrative agreement.

An ordinance allowing the mayor to accept a donation of real property from the Business Development Corporation for the construction of a cul-de-sac in Vision Industrial Park.

An ordinance authorizing the safety-service director to advertise, bid, and award contracts for the renovation of the city wastewater treatment plant building.

An ordinance allowing the city to apply for funds from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternative Program.

An ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign a contract with attorney Ben Bilimek for the position of assistant law director.

Also approved was a resolution to honor Second Ward Councilman Joi Mergy (14 years) and Council President Jon Tomlinson (12 years) for their service on Council, a then-and-now certificate to pay the Ohio Treasurer’s Office $30,200 for the city’s portion of the Smiley Park Trail project, as well as $3,714 to Smart Start of Ohio for two Van Wert Municipal Court programs, and legislation authorizing a number of end-of-year fund transfers and supplemental appropriations needed to balance the city’s books.

During his report, the mayor sought reappointment of Dick Waters to the Bord of Zoning Appeals, which Council approved. He also noted that the Van Wert County Foundation had provided a grant for tree plantings in the “islands” constructed on Market Street.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming also noted that brush pick-up would continue to collected debris from the recent storm that swept through the city. He also requested that a new handicap parking space be created on Central Avenue.

Also during Monday’s meeting, a city resident attended to talk about code violations while another resident sought guidance on two tickets he received for parking the cab of his semi on the street adjacent to his East Main Street residence. The man noted that he did not have a driveway and needed to have his truck parked near his house for security purposes. Law Director John Hatcher said he would work with the man to come up with a solution to the problem.

Councilman At-Large Bill Marshall thanked the other resident for coming to Council to discuss code violations, noting he wished others who had code issues would also contact him to discuss their problems.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, with a swearing-in ceremony held at 6 that evening in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.