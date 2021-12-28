Random Thoughts: Bengals, NFL and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest edition of Random Thoughts centers around the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL officiating, last second time outs, the College Football Playoff and the Rose Bowl.

Bengals

It’s time to give the Cincinnati Bengals some props.

I’m a Cleveland Browns fan but I don’t have anything against the Bengals, except for twice a year.

This was a team that was expected to finish dead last in the AFC North but instead, the Bengals have a real shot of winning the division.

This doesn’t seem to be a smoke and mirrors act. Joe Burrow has had a tremendous season especially coming off a major knee injury. He’s clearly better than any of the other three AFC North quarterbacks at this point. Joe Mixon is a more than solid and Ja’Marr Chase has turned out to be a great addition at wide receiver.

It’s a little odd to me that Cincinnati is 4-4 at home but 5-2 on the road, but that seems a little nitpicky.

This Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City is huge and it will help cap off a big football weekend.

NFL officiating

I doubt anything will happen but the NFL seriously needs to do something about officiating.

There are far too many subjective calls, calls that can change games instantly. Then there are blatant no calls that have the same effect. It’s not a good look for the NFL.

I’m sure it’s a supremely difficult job. After all, these guys are on the field with 22 players that are much bigger than the average human or have near Olympic speed, but still, something has to be done, whether it’s rules changes or making officials full time or something else.

Time out

This irritates me to no end – teams that seemingly call time out a split second before the ball is snapped for a game winning field goal attempt.

To that practice, I say no. There have been times where it seems like the ball has already been snapped, yet the coach somehow gets the time out anyway.

Time to change the rule. When the offensive line comes set, there are no timeouts, period.

Playoff games

I must be in the minority.

I don’t mind College Football Playoff games being played on New Year’s Eve. Admittedly, I almost never have New Year’s Eve plans. Some years I make it up to see the ball drop and others I don’t and I’m good either way.

They’ve bumped the times of the games up this year, so maybe that will help with fans who don’t like the games being played on December 31.

If the TV ratings are low for these games, you can bet this will be the last time they’re played on New Year’s Eve, at least under the current four-team format.

Rose Bowl

Here’s hoping the Rose Bowl is played as scheduled on Saturday. I’d hate to see the game wiped out by COVID-19.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.