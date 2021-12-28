Top stories – No. 8-7: terminal, DORA

Editor’s note: This week, the Van Wert independent is publishing the Top 10 local stories of 2021. Articles featuring two of the top stories will be published each day, with the top two stories published on Friday, December 31.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Today’s top stories of 2021 include a massive expansion at the Van Wert County Regional Airport and new downtown legislation enacted by Van Wert City Council.

No. 8 – New airport terminal dedicated

Hundreds of people, including airport officials, local pilots, governmental officials, and stakeholders in the project were in attendance on Saturday, August 9, to officially dedicate the JL Rice Terminal at the Van Wert County Regional Airport.

Van Wert natives Scott and Nikki Niswonger were on hand to help dedicate the new 4,600-square-foot facility, which includes a board room, a stand-alone pilot’s lounge, complete with shower and restroom, and a flight training center. Niswonger had kicked off fundraising on the project, which was paid for with private donations only, by pledging to match any dollars raised locally.

Ground was broken in August of 2020, and the new terminal replaced a 300-square-foot structure built in 1939.

Scenes from the August, 2021 dedication of the JL Rice Terminal. Dave Mosier/file photo

Niswonger paid tribute to the terminal’s namesake, former airport manager JL Rice, who he said encouraged him and other young people back in the 1960s to earn a pilot’s license.

Niswonger also touted the development benefits of the new terminal, which, when coupled with a planned 1,000-foot runway expansion, would make the airport an important asset to community development efforts.

Rice’s son, Jim, who is also a Van Wert High School and Purdue University graduate, talked about how much he personally enjoyed working at the airport from age 6 to 18 and being around planes and pilots.

Airport Authority Board member Fred Fisher was master of ceremonies for the dedication, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce.

No. 7 – DORA legislation approved by Van Wert City Council

Legislation designed to bring more foot traffic to downtown Van Wert was approved by City Council in May.

The state DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) program consists of a district within the downtown area where A and D alcohol permit holders can sell alcohol, by the cup, to patrons, who would be able to walk or dine within the boundaries set up by the program.

DORA was first created in 2017 for communities with populations of fewer than 35,000 people and a maximum district size of 150 acres.

During a pitch to council members, then-Main St. Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price explained the program would enhance the experience for patrons of downtown businesses, as well as special events that occur in the downtown area.

The DORA district boundaries were set on Main Street and sidewalks on Washington Street up to Jackson Street on the north; Walnut Street, from Main to Central, and then to Market Street, from Central to Crawford, on the east; Crawford Street, from Market to Washington on the south; and Fountain Park on the west. The district also includes the Wassenberg Art Center.