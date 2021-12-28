Van Wert stymied by Columbus Grove

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A furious fourth quarter rally came up short as Van Wert fell to Columbus Grove 57-51 Monday night.

The Cougars trailed 49-36 early in the final period but went on a 13-2 run to pull within two, 51-49, with 1:50 left. The run included a steal in the backcourt and layup by Nate Phillips. However, Columbus Grove regrouped and scored six of the game’s final eight points.

Nate Phillips came on strong in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game against Columbus Grove. Bob Barnes/file photo

“The effort by our kids was great,” Van Wert head coach Ben Laudick said. “Our kids are going to compete and battle all the time…they have a no-quit attitude but we just kind of ran out of steam at the end. A couple of loose balls didn’t bounce our way toward the end but I’m proud of the effort even though the outcome hurts.”

The first quarter was nip-and-tuck with the Bulldogs leading 16-14 at the end of the period. Maddix Crutchfield scored six of his 12 poitns in the quarter while Jacksen Schroeder scored six for the Bulldogs.

Van Wert (5-3) enjoyed a 26-20 lead more than midway through the second quarter but Columbus Grove (5-3) finished the period with an 11-2 run to grab a 31-28 halftime lead. Aidan Pratt scored eight of his 17 points in the quarter, while Crutchfield added six more.

Laudick also mentioned Phillips, who scored five of his seven points and had a couple of key steals in the fourth quarter.

“He found a different gear tonight,” Laudick said. “He was active on the ball, had quick active hands and made some good plays. Nate did a good job tonight.”

The lead ballooned to 37-28 in the third quarter, including two buckets by Schroeder, before Pratt converted a basket and foul shot and Garett Gunter scored. By the end of the quarter, the Bulldogs led 46-36.

“The first half of the third quarter was rough and that’s kind of been our M.O. where we go through scoring lulls,” Laudick said. “I wish we could have the first four or five minutes of the third quarter back.”

The Cougars finished 19-of-42 shooting and 12-of-14 from the foul line with 16 rebounds and 13 turnovers. Columbus Grove was 21-of-37 from the floor and 9-of-14 from the foul line with 22 rebounds and 15 turnovers.

Columbus Grove will play at Fort Jennings on Wednesday and Van Wert will host Lincolnview as part of a girls/boys varsity doubleheader on Thursday. The girls game will tip off at 6, followed by the boys game.

Scoring summary

Van Wert 14 14 8 15 – 51

Col. Grove 16 15 15 11 – 57

Van Wert: Ethan Brown 2-4-8; Garett Gunter 2-1-5; Aidan Pratt 6-5-17; Nate Phillips 3-0-7; Maddix Crutchfield 6-0-12; Luke Wessell 0-2-2

Columbus Grove: Bo Birnesser 1-0-2; Zach Reynolds 2-2-8; Trey Sautter 3-6-14; Jacksen Schroeder 7-2-17; Brayden Bellman 6-0-12; Noah Macke 1-0-3; Tadd Koch 1-0-2

JV: Van Wert 55-50