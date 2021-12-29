Jim Lambert II

Jim Lambert II, 68, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

He was born July 24, 1953 in Melrose Park, Illinois, to Jim A. Lambert and Dorothy McIntosh who both preceded him in death. He married Theresa Tindall August 5, 1972, and she survives.

His children are Summer (Brice) Lambert and Cresta (Brian) Antus. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Timothy Wolford II, Caleb Wolford, Fenix Day, Chase Day, Bailey Day, Abbie Antus, Katie Antus, and Brice Carnahan IV; great grandchildren, Tyler, Lilly, Eli, Olivia D., Liam, Asher, Olivia B., and Jensen with two more coming in April. Also surviving are brothers and sisters, Debbie Ledwell, Ronnie (Renee) Lambert, Linda (Billy) McFarland, Adam Lambert and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Tommy, and a nephew, Andy.

He was a corrugated box maker at Tecumseh for 35 years and retired from Innovative Packaging in Lima after 7 years.

He belonged to the Thursday Prayer Group and Whitehorse Bible Church. He was also a member of “BAMMA” NATION. He loved to make native American jewelry.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, December 31, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: donors choice.

