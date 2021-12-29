Knights, Lancers wrestle at Parkway Invite

Van Wert independent sports

ROCKFORD — Crestview placed fifth overall and Lincolnview 10th at the 11-team Parkway Holiday Invitational at Parkway High School on Tuesday.

Crestview’s highest individual placer was Gavin Grubb, who finished as the runner-up at 113 pounds after losing to Spencerville’s Nyah Hodge-Miller 14-11 in the finals.

Teammate Rex Gerardot finished third at 120 pounds after pinning Trey Hunter of Spencerville in 55 seconds. Hayden Tobias (126) also finished third after a 63 second pin of Parkway’s Abbi Taylor, and Levi Grace (138) placed third with a 10-0 major decision over Landon Brigle of Montpelier. Trevon Barton (215) enjoyed a third place finish with a 2:00 pin of Montpelier’s Ashtyn Mason.

Zayden Martin (144) placed fourth after losing 8-4 to Cody Redmon of Delphos Jefferson and at 190 pounds, Donovan Wreath finished fifth by pinning Eddie Cervantes of Coldwater in just 29 seconds.

Lincolnview had an individual champion, Cody Ricker (120), who pinned Jaxon Richey of Bath in 5:40. Dylan Bowyer was the runner-up at 175 after getting pinned by Nolan Deppe of Bath in 1:55.

In addition, Skylar Byer finished sixth at 113 after losing via pin in 1:37 to Jacee Altaffer of Montpelier.

Celina won the team title and Spencerville was the runner-up.

Full results can be found here.