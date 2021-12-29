ODOT: traffic deaths increase in 2021

VW independent staff and submitted information

The latest data available from the Ohio Department of Transportation, through December 14, shows traffic deaths in Ohio are up 9.5 percent, with 1,293 compared to 1,180 at the same time last year.

The state has already surpassed last year’s total deaths of 1,230. This marks seven out of eight years that traffic deaths have risen.

Ohio is on trend with most states, with traffic deaths on the rise and no clear answers as to why.

Every year, the most common traffic deaths involve:

Roadway departure.

Unbelted drivers and passengers.

Alcohol and drugs.

Intersections.

Speed.

Young drivers (15-25).

Through November, analysis shows notable trends:

Fatalities involving non seatbelt use is up 10 percent.

Fatalities involving commercial vehicles is up 39 percent.

Fatalities involving intersections is up 19 percent.

Fatalities involving pedestrians have finally begun to trend down slightly to 5 percent less over this time last year,but bicycle fatalities are up 31 percent with 21 this year compared to 15 last year.

The data is being analyzed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.