Top stories – No. 6, 5: celebration, long prison sentence

A gathering was held in July in downtown Van Wert to help celebrate the county’s bicentennial. Dave Mosier/file photo

Editor’s note: This week, the Van Wert independent is publishing the Top 10 local stories of 2021. Articles featuring two of the top stories will be published each day, with the top two stories published on Friday, December 31.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Today’s top stories of 2021 include a birthday celebration for Van Wert County and a lengthy prison sentence given to a parolee who robbed a Van Wert business.

No. 6 – Van Wert County celebrates bicentennial

It may have been a year late due to COVID-19, but a number of people, including U.S. Representative Bob Latta, Van Wert County Commissioners Thad Lichtensteiger, Stan Owens, and Todd Wolfrum, other county officials and downtown development representatives, kicked off a celebration of the county’s 200th anniversary.

During a downtown gathering on April 1, Lichtensteiger noted that the state legislature had designated the County of Van Wert on April 1, 1820, in honor of Revolutionary War hero Isaac Van Wert, one of the three captors of British spy Major John Andre.

Lichtensteiger also noted that the first county seat was Willshire, with its location on the St. Marys River, before eventually relocating to Van Wert. He also gave a nod of gratitude to architect Thomas Tolan, who designed and built the county courthouse in the 1870s.

To help celebrate the bicentennial, open house-style tours of the historic Van Wert County Courthouse in downtown Van Wert were held July 30. Those who are felt adventurous were able to climb to the top of the Courthouse to get a peek at the bell tower and clock located all the way at the top.

In addition, Van Wert County Historical Society Trustee Tom Mosier roamed the Courthouse dressed as Isaac Van Wart.

No. 5 – Armed robber receives lengthy prison sentence

Hoskinson

One of the longer prison sentences in recent memory was imposed by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield.

Anthony Hoskinson of Piqua was sentenced to 25 1/2 to 30 years behind bars for holding up Brookside Carryout. Judge Burchfield sentenced Hoskinson to 8-12 years for aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, with credit for 593 days already served, and 11-16½ years on a second identical charge.

One count stemmed from the robbery of the Ervin Road business, while the second robbery count was Hoskinson’s attempt to steal Van Wert police officer Austin McIntosh’s firearm. Hoskinson was also found guilty of one count of attempted escape, a felony of the third degree. He was also given an additional five years in prison for being a violent repeat offender, and a year additional for violating his post-release control.

Hoskinson was released from prison on parole just prior to the armed robbery, which occurred in February, 2020. Police reports said he entered the store on foot, brandished a weapon, and demanded cash from the clerk. After receiving cash, he then fled the store. City police officers, with the assistance of the Van Wert Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 team, conducted an investigation that led to a trailer on Olympic Drive behind Brookside Drive-Through.

After COVID-19 delays, a jury found him guilty in August of this year, and he was sentenced in September.

Court records show Hoskinson, who is currently incarcerated at the Madison Correctional Institution, has filed an appeal in the case.