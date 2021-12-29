VW independent boys, girls hoops roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Girls

Crestview 51 Ottawa-Glandorf 45

SANDUSKY — Cali Gregory drained seven treys and scored 27 points to lead Crestview to a 51-45 win over perennial power Ottawa-Glandorf at the Jingle Jam at the Cedar Point Sports Center on Tuesday.

Laci McCoy added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Knights (10-1).

Crestview led 17-10 after the first quarter and 26-21 at halftime. Ottawa-Glandorf turned the tables and led 39-36 after three quarters, but the Lady Knights used a 15-6 fourth quarter scoring advantage to pull out the win.

Erin Kaufman led Ottawa-Glandorf (6-2) with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Crestview will return to action next Thursday at Bluffton.

Delphos Jefferson 47 Van Wert 31

DELPHOS — Van Wert’s five game winning streak came to an end with a 47-31 loss to undefeated Delphos Jefferson Tuesday night.

The Lady Cougars trailed by just four, 26-22, at halftime but Delphos Jefferson used a 14-3 third quarter scoring advantage to pull away for the win.

Josie McGue and Lauren French combined for 11 points in the third quarter, while Sofi Houg’s triple accounted for Van Wert’s only points of the period.

Delphos Jefferson’s Alycia Lindeman led all scorers with 16 points, including 11 in the first half. Houg and Kyra Welch each scored 12 for Van Wert.

Van Wert (6-4) will host Lincolnview at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Delphos Jefferson (11-0) will entertain Miller City next Tuesday.

Boys

Kalida 62 Crestview 38

KALIDA — The Wildcats used a big second half to pull away from Crestview 62-38 on Tuesday.

After leading 24-19 at halftime, Kalida outscored the Knights 16-9 in the third quarter, then used a 22-10 scoring advantage in the final period to secure the win.

Kalida’s Justin Siebeneck scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and EJ Miller 18 points, including eight in the third period. Crestview had a pair of double digit scorers – Carson Hunter finished with 13 and Nate Lichtle added 11.

Crestview (5-2) will host Delphos St. John’s tonight.