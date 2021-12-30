3 more COVID deaths in Van Wert County

VW independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reported three additional COVID-19 deaths of residents of Van Wert County, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 93. One of the age ranges of the deceased is from 40 to 49 years, the other two were in the 60 to 69 year old group.

The health department also reported an increase of 104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, December 23, for a total of 4,723 confirmed cases. There are four known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19. To date, the health department has given 13,886 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Van Wert County General Health District will hold a walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccine every Thursday through the end of January at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds EMR Room (behind the fair office) from 12-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for first, second, and booster doses as eligible. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for ages five and up and Moderna for those age 18 and up.

To receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination, a person must have received Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago. Those wishing to receive a vaccine should bring photo identification and any pertinent insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate. If looking to receive a booster vaccine, proof of prior COVID-19 vaccination is required.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only.