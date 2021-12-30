Daniel G. Frantom

Daniel G. Frantom, 72, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Defiance Hospice Center and entered the gates of heaven after almost a year long fight with cancer.

He was born April 11, 1949, in Ohio, and was adopted by Delbert Frantom and Marie (Wurst) Frantom at the age of three.

He married Nancy (Thatcher) Frantom on August 24, 1968, and she survives in Van Wert. Family meant everything to Dan. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, keeping them all on their toes with his straightforward sense of humor, being outdoors fishing, hunting for deer, or shooting guns. He also enjoyed spending time with his local friends drinking morning coffee together (liars club), being in Florida socializing with all his “Sunshine Friends” play cards, fishing, and riding his golf cart around visiting the neighbors. He enjoyed watching old western movies, the History Channel and was very good at Jeopardy.

He is survived by two children, Tamara Frantom (Jeffery Miller) of Convoy, and Jeffery Frantom (Jamie) of Rochester, Indiana; four grandchildren, Dustin Poling, Kelsie Poling, Jaycie Rickard Dunn, and Shawn Frantom; two step-grandchildren, Devin Howard and Zander Howard; three great-grandchildren, Nathen Black, Kimber Poling, and Kali Black; five sisters, Christine Youtsey, Cindy Conner (Allen), Claudine Gram (Mike), Clara Warren and Cheryl Carlisile (Dennis; a brother, Charles (Chuck) Youtsey Jr.(Jackie), and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his adopted parents, and a sister, Candy (Youtsey) Smallwood.

Dan was a graduate of Van Wert High School 1967. He worked at Chrysler, Lima Tank Plant and Braun, retiring in 2004. He attended Trinity Friends Church of Van Wert.

Visitation will be held at Trinity Friends Church, Van Wert, starting at 10 a.m. Friday, January 14, with a memorial service scheduled for 11 a.m. with lunch to follow for family and friends following at the church. Private burial will be with family at a later date at Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Trinity Friends Church or American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert.