Elks Lodge donates to FUMC food pantry

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $2,000 to the First United Methodist Church for their Food Pantry. The monies are from a Spotlight Grant the Lodge received from the Elks National Foundation.

The Elks National Foundation is a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by almost one million Elks and their families and friends from more than 2000 Elks Lodges across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

Food Pantry Director Jeff Welker, Elks National Foundation Chairman Mike Stanley, Becky Wells and Janet Miller are preparing donations. Photo submitted

With Covid 19 still playing a big part in our society and many still unemployed, there is a need now, more than ever to assist those who need a helping hand. The Food Pantry relies on donations of monies as well as food items. The Food Pantry is able to purchase food at a discounted rate from the West Ohio Food Bank and they purchase items locally as well. This donation will almost pay for the pantry’s local food purchase made in December.

The Food Pantry is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Van Wert Elks Lodge is happy to be able to assist the First United Methodist Church with this important service for the community.