More contest winners…

Four more talented winners of the “Drug Free Looks Like Me” calendar contest were named, this time from Van Wert Elementary and St. Mary of the Assumption. Each year the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office sponsors a calendar contest for each of the county’s elementary school grades one through four. Shown above are Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva J. Yarger, Resource Officer Bryon Wells, and two of the contest winners, Reaghan Ashbaugh and Tracen Wiseman. Shay Sealscott is pictured below and Izzy Korte (St. Mary) is shown in the bottom picture with Yarger and Wells. Photos submitted