Richard P. Horner, 92, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Richard Horner

He was born April 1, 1929 in Muncie, Indiana, to Verta Scrogham and Harry Horner, who both preceded him in death. He married Carolee Schnelker on September 4, 1954, and she survives in Van Wert.

He was a Korean War veteran and worked at Federal Mogul until he retired in 1990.

He is survived by his children: Diane (Gary) Kill of Van Wert, Dave Horner of Springfield, and Donna (David) Thomas of Convoy. He is also survived by grandchildren Andy Kill and Amy Taylor of Van Wert, Adam (Sarah) Kill and Alex Thomas of Fort Wayne, and Nick Thomas of Lima. He was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Noah and Eileen Kill of Fort Wayne and Zayn Taylor of Van Wert.

Private services will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society.

