Welch, defense lead VW by Lincolnview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Kyra Welch scored 26 points and Van Wert’s defense feasted on Lincolnview turnovers during a 60-40 win on Saturday.

The Lady Cougars forced 31 Lincolnview turnovers, while committing just 11 themselves.

Kyra Welch dribbled and shot her way to 26 points vs. Lincolnview. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Our defense is our greatest strength,” Van Wert head coach Hannah Phlipot said. “Our kids are relentless. The game plan was to apply pressure for four quarters and keep switching it up and our girls did a great job of doing that tonight.”

“It’s the first game I’ve ever been in as a player or coach where we shoot 47 percent and then lose the game by 20,” Lincolnview head coach Kyle Williams said. “We couldn’t handled their pressure. We talked about it all week – they’re going to throw a diamond at you, they’re going to throw 1-2-2 at you, they’re going to throw man. We knew it was coming, we had to be composed and handle it.”

Welch scored 11 points in the first quarter and Van Wert (7-4) scored the final seven points of the quarter to lead 22-17. The run continued in the second quarter when Sofi Houg added back-to-back baskets, Welch added a triple and Emilee Phillips had a layup that extended the lead to 31-17.

Van Wert went on to lead 38-30 at halftime, then the Lady Cougars outscored Lincolnview 10-2 to carry a 48-32 lead into the final period, with Welch adding six more points in the quarter.

“Kyra’s performance was special on both sides of the ball,” Phlipot said. “She did a great job on defense and it was awesome to see her convert offensively like she did. It was just a matter of time and I’m very proud of her.”

Houg finished with 11 points and Carlee Young also hit double digits with 10.

Kendall Bollenbacher led Lincolnview with 12 points and Zadria King added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Lincolnview (5-5) will host Kalida on Tuesday and Van Wert will entertain Wapakoneta on Thursday.

“We feel good about where we are right now,” Phlipot said. “We know our strengths and have identified a few things we still need to iron out. We definitely haven’t played our best basketball yet, so we are excited for the second half of the season.”

Scoring summary

Van Wert 22 16 10 12 – 60

Lincolnview 17 13 2 8 – 48

Van Wert: Carlee Young 2-4-10; Sayler Wise 2-0-6; Kyra Welch 12-0-26; Sofi Houg 5-1-11; Emilee Phillips 2-0-4; Maria Bagley 0-1-1; Erin Schaufelberger 0-2-2

Lincolnview: Makayla Jackman 0-1-1; Annie Renner 1-0-3; Addysen Stevens 2-0-5; Kendall Bollenbacher 4-1-12; Emerson Walker 1-0-2; Carsyn Looser 3-1-7; Zadria King 5-0-10