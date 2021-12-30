Westwood hires Drug Court Coordinator

VW independent news

The new Drug Court Coordinator at Westwood Behavioral Health Center in Van Wert brings a wealth of experience to the position.

Amy Wiechart-Bayliff comes to Westwood with professional experience in the court system and social services, including eight years as CASA/Gal Program Manager with Crime Victim Services in Lima and as a victim offender dialogue facilitator.

In addition, she spent seven years as a contract mediator with both the Franklin County and Allen County court systems. Most recently, Wiechart-Bayliff was the In-School Discipline Coordinator at Vantage Career Center.

“My work in the child welfare field and as a mediator was focused on families,” Wiechart-Bayliff said. “It may be no surprise that a significant number of cases in child welfare involve substance abuse concerns. I’m excited to engage in this work now on the individual level and look forward to seeing the positive effects of recovery on both the individual and family system.”

The Drug Court model is an 18-month program that uses intensive weekly treatment and drug screening. The Drug Court Coordinator is a liaison between the court and treatment providers, monitoring compliance of participants and facilitating communication