Carl Eugene Speelman

Carl Eugene Speelman, 86, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Carl Speelman

He was born on March 12, 1935, in Van Wert, to Elmer and Mable (Smith) Speelman, who both preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Rosalyn (Fisher) Speelman July 3, 1954 and together they shared many years of memories.

A 1953 graduate of Convoy Union High School, Carl went on to work briefly at Continental Can and retired from Aeroquip before he started a career in the construction trade. He was a self-employed subcontractor, building garages and additions. He also worked for Alexander and Bebout and Gardners Home Improvement.

Carl was the quintessential jack of all trades. He truly enjoyed working and building things. He was an amateur inventor and was able to find a solution to fixing anything. Carl loved lake life and spending time at their home on Rose Lake in Michigan. He adored his family and was happiest spending time with them and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. He was always present at their many sporting events and he was an avid Crestview basketball supporter. He was also a longtime member of the North Union United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Rosalyn; daughter, Carla Rene Speelman of Van Wert; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Speelman of Georgia; sister-in-law, Carol Speelman; grandchildren, Lucas (Erin) McClure of Florida, Matthew (Kala) Speelman of Van Wert, Carly and Lauren Speelman of Georgia; great- grandchildren, Corey, Gabriella, Gavin, CJ, Fisher, Nellie, Henry and Wraylie; great-great grandchildren, Destin and Robert, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his son, Robert Eugene Speelman; brothers, Earl and Alfred Speelman; sisters, Imogene Wortman and Leola Davis, and great granddaughter, Grace Anna McClure.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor David To officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, January 06, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home.

Preferred memorials: Crestview Knight Pride Club for boys basketball.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.