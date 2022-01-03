Deadline for dog licenses is January 31

VW independent staff and submitted information

A reminder that 2022 Van Wert County dog licenses are available at various locations around the county, via mail or online. All dogs three months or older are required to have a license, and licenses must be purchased by January 31 to avoid a penalty.

Dog tags can be purchased in-person of the following locations:

Van Wert County Auditor’s Office Room 205, Van Wert County Courthouse

Animal Clinic of Van Wert, 13995 Lincoln Highway

Emme Lu’s, 7079 U.S. Route 127, Van Wert

Ohio City Express, 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City

Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, 109 W. Tully St., Convoy

The Bear’s Den, 18191 A Lincoln Highway, Middle Point

Willshire RoadDog 603 Rockford Rd., Willshire

Dog tags may also be purchased online by clicking here. A convenience fee will apply.

The Van Wert County Auditor’s Office encourages dog owners to purchase by mail or online when possible. If purchasing by mail, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope along with the proper fee. If purchasing a tag at one of the above locations, please take an application if you received one by mail.

The license cost is $17 per tag.

A penalty of $17 per one-year tag must be paid in addition to license cost and fee for licenses purchased for dogs three months of age or older after January 31.

A three-year tag for $51 and lifetime dog tags for $170 are available only in the Auditor’s Office. Kennel licenses are $85 for five tags. Extra tags are $1 each. Penalty for kennel license is $85 if purchased after January 31.

Anyone with questions should contact the Real Estate Department at the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office at 419.238.0843.