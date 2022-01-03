Donations sought after early morning blaze

VW independent news

Despite efforts by firefighters from Middle Point, Van Wert, Delphos and Ohio City, an overnight fire destroyed a home on Peter Collins Road.

Those fire departments along with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, AEP and Van Wert County CERT were summoned to the home at 2 a.m. Monday morning.

An early Monday morning fire destroyed a home along Peter Collins Road. Van Wert County CERT photo

The home was deemed a total loss. Donations needed for the family are as follows:

Adult male: pant size 34/30; shirt size medium/large; shoe size 10 1/2; coat size large.

Adult female: pant size medium/large; shirt size medium/large; shoe size 10; coat size large.

Teen male: pant size 28/30; shirt size medium/large; shoe size 9 1/2; coat size large.

Minor male: pant size 8; shirt size 8; shoe size 2 1/2 kids; coat size 8/10.

Donations may be dropped off to the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1116 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Monetary donations may be sent to the Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main Street, Van Wert. All donations will be collected until January 10. Donations should be marked Case No. 7425 to ensure the money goes directly to the family.