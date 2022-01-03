Joan Sheets

Joan Sheets, 85, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Lutheran Villages at Pine Valley of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on May 23, 1936 in Payne, to Carl Warner and Irene (Foust) Warner, who both preceded her in death. She married Vance E. Sheets October 3, 1958, and he preceded her in death on May 21, 2002.

Special friends Anne Batt and Felicia Ramsey, both of Fort Wayne, survive.

Private graveside services will be held at I. O. O. F. Cemetery at a later date.

Preferred memorials: SPCA of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.