Firefighters from Wren, Willshire and Convoy, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, and Van Wert County CERT were dispatched to a garage fire on State Route 49 in Wren, across the street from the post office. The call came in at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, and the garage was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported. Van Wert County CERT photo