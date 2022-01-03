On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will be broadcast live and games are subject to change.

WKSD

Tuesday, January 4: Delphos St. John’s at Paulding (girls)

Thursday, January 6: Tinora at Wayne Trace (girls)

Friday, January 7: Fairview at Antwerp

Saturday, January 8: Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace

WERT

Friday, January 7: Van Wert at Wapakoneta

Saturay, January 8: Marion Local at Van Wert (4 p.m. JV)